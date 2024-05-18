Police investigating sexual assault by masked man with knife in Cambridge

Massachusetts police looking into alleged sexual assault by man with knife in Cambridge restroom

CAMBRIDGE - Police are investigating a reported sexual assault by a masked man carrying a knife that happened in Cambridge on Friday night.

It happened in the restroom of a commercial building on Cambridgepark Drive around 9:20 p.m.

"Masks are a new normal since the pandemics. It's unfortunate that people take advantage of that situation potentially and use it to hide identity for their crimes," says Cambridge neighbor Dennis.

"Really scary and concerning," says Cambridge neighbor Hannah Graves.

Police are still searching for the suspect, and neighbors are concerned they haven't found him.

"It's unfortunate that something like that could happen. Things can happen anywhere, but I am shocked it's so close. My thoughts are with the victim, and I hope this gets resolved quickly," says Dennis.

"As a young woman walking around the city, I am always concerned for my safety, specifically around sexual assault," says Graves.

State police are asking anyone with information to call them at 508-820-2300. There is no more information available.