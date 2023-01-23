Cambridge Public Schools establishes sacred spaces for students and staff

CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge Public Schools is now the first public school district in New England to establish sacred spaces for students and staff members.

The prayer spaces are accessible throughout the year for those who observe spiritual or religious practices that require regular prayer.

Many school districts allow daily prayer during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, but the district says that as equity and inclusivity are cherished values, prayer spaces should be accessible throughout the year.

"When the Muslim community group came to me, they said 'we don't just pray during Ramadan, we like to also adhere to our daily requirements of prayer five times a day,'" said Manuel J. Fernandez, Chief Equity Officer of the Cambridge Public Schools.

Each prayer space also has a prayer rug for those who wish to use them.