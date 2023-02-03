Cambridge Public Library project highlights local trailblazers during Black History Month

CAMBRIDGE -- A special project at the Cambridge Public Library highlights the Cambridge Black community for Black History Month.

It is putting a focus on important Black figures from Cambridge. These trailblazers have walked the streets in your neighborhood.

"If you're from Cambridge, it doesn't matter what part of Cambridge you're from, you know each other. You know each other from the churches or the picnics when we get together on the 4th of July," said James Spencer, president of the Cambridge Black History Project.

The Cambridge Black History Project is an initiative to let people know of the Black trailblazers that grew up in Cambridge and made a difference around the world.

"We wanted people to know that the Cambridge community, which preceded the Revolutionary War and with each subsequent generation, produced amazing heroes," Spencer said.

Heroes are showcased on bookmarks with their faces on the front and their stories on the back.

As you read, you will learn about the cyclist Kittie Knox. "She won many awards for her racing capabilities but she was also ahead of her time in the way she dressed and the way she thought," said Melvin Downes, a volunteer with the Cambridge Black History Project.

Or be astounded by the stories of Charles Gittens. "This gentleman here, he was the first Black secret service agent, he covered six different presidents," Downes said.

The bookmarks are the key to Cambridge's Black history past and they are appreciated.

"Teaching about Dr. King or President Obama is a good start but introducing our students to the hidden figures in our community is just as important," said Spencer.