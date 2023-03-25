Watch CBS News
Cambridge police investigate crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - Police are investigating a serious crash in Cambridge involving a motorcyclist an a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist had a green light and the right of way while a man was attempting to use the crosswalk.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was also taken to the hospital.

March 25, 2023 / 8:43 AM

