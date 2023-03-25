Cambridge police investigate crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian

CAMBRIDGE - Police are investigating a serious crash in Cambridge involving a motorcyclist an a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

Units remain in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Exeter Park after responding to a serious crash involving a motorcyclist and pedestrian just after 1 a.m.



Both were taken to local hospitals; the pedestrian (a male in his 60s) suffered serious head injuries. #CambMA 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ixHll1nZW9 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) March 25, 2023

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist had a green light and the right of way while a man was attempting to use the crosswalk.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was also taken to the hospital.