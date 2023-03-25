Cambridge police investigate crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian
CAMBRIDGE - Police are investigating a serious crash in Cambridge involving a motorcyclist an a pedestrian early Saturday morning.
Witnesses told police the motorcyclist had a green light and the right of way while a man was attempting to use the crosswalk.
The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries.
The motorcyclist was also taken to the hospital.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.