Cambridge is giving $500 a month to 2,000 low-income families

CAMBRIDGE - Single mom, Lida Griffin, lost two jobs during the pandemic and struggled to watch her kids while providing for her family.

"It was a struggle to work, try to be able to provide for my kids on my own, by myself. Work two, three jobs, sometimes going to school," Griffin said.

Single mom, Lida Griffin, said the money made a big difference for her family. WBZ News



In 2021, the city of Cambridge threw her a lifeline, accepting her into a pilot program that gave $500 a month for 18 months to low-income families.

Griffin says the assistance had tangible and intangible impacts on her life.

"Have an emergency fund and savings. Not worry whether to pay either utility, rent, or childcare and not all three when it was due. Have finances to place myself and my daughter in counseling services needed for our mental health," Griffin said, "I became more supportive to my friends and my family. I tried different activities and outings I've never done before with my family like camping and going on family events and seeing my favorite aunt."

Now, Cambridge is extending the program to the roughly 2,000 city families living at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. Starting on June 1, families with kids at or under 21 can register for Rise Up Cambridge.

The money is from federal COVID relief funds and comes at a time when families are feeling the crunch.

"In Cambridge, 12.3% of all persons and 7.4% of all families have incomes below the poverty line, and 1 in 8 Cambridge residents is food insecure," said Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley at an announcement about the program.

Lida is hoping her success story with the program can spread hope to others.

"Poverty is not a character flaw," she said.