Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot and killed in Cambridge early Thanksgiving morning

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

Woman killed in Cambridge double shooting early Thanksgiving morning
Woman killed in Cambridge double shooting early Thanksgiving morning 00:28

CAMBRIDGE - A woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Cambridge.

Police said they were called to Magazine Street in Central Square around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds near a Tesla in the road. Both were rushed to a hospital in Boston.

One of them, a 27-year-old woman, died. The other person, a 26-year-old man, has what police described as "non-life threatening injuries."

Their names have not been released and there have been no arrests.

Cambridge Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 617-349-3370. 

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 12:10 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.