Woman shot and killed in Cambridge early Thanksgiving morning

CAMBRIDGE - A woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Cambridge.

Police said they were called to Magazine Street in Central Square around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds near a Tesla in the road. Both were rushed to a hospital in Boston.

One of them, a 27-year-old woman, died. The other person, a 26-year-old man, has what police described as "non-life threatening injuries."

Their names have not been released and there have been no arrests.

Cambridge Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 617-349-3370.