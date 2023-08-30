Watch CBS News
2 manhole explosions on Brattle Street shut down Harvard Square in Cambridge

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - Two manhole explosions shut down traffic in Harvard Square Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Brattle Street. There are no reports of any injuries. It's not clear yet what caused the explosions.  

"Bang, bang, bang, bang. Consistently two. It was almost like a beat. That's the best way I can explain it but it was really loud," said Doug Beyna who works in the area.  

Firefighters are also ventilating several buildings in the area for carbon monoxide, including the Harvard University bookstore.

"Today's move in day actually. Then we have this, and the traffic is a mess. Yeah, a f------ disaster and I'm frustrated a little bit.," said witness Mike Hickey.  

The area is expected to be closed off for the remainder of the day.

