Spike in home break-ins reported in Cambridge, thieves getting in through unlocked doors and windows

Police patrols increased due to spike in home break-ins in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - Police are increasing patrols in Cambridge after a spike in home break-ins.

Police said there's been an increase in break-ins in the Port and Mid-Cambridge neighborhoods over the past two to three months. Thieves have been getting in through unlocked doors and windows and stealing cash, electronics and jewelry.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Cambridge Police.