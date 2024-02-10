Watch CBS News
Spike in home break-ins reported in Cambridge, thieves getting in through unlocked doors and windows

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - Police are increasing patrols in Cambridge after a spike in home break-ins.

Police said there's been an increase in break-ins in the Port and Mid-Cambridge neighborhoods over the past two to three months. Thieves have been getting in through unlocked doors and windows and stealing cash, electronics and jewelry.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Cambridge Police.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 10:22 AM EST

