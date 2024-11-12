One Massachusetts city is fighting to save water during drought conditions

As drought sweeps through Massachusetts, many focus on conserving water

As drought sweeps through Massachusetts, many focus on conserving water

As drought sweeps through Massachusetts, many focus on conserving water

CAMBRIDGE - Lack of rain and drought conditions are lowering the water line in Cambridge Reservoir, which feeds fresh water to the city. Exposed, muddy rock beds are a startling sight for Cambridge residents.

"I think anyone who walks around is concerned," said Lee Eschenheimer, of Cambridge. "Everything is wicked dry, and there's no rain in sight."

Conserving water is a priority

Cambridge is asking residents to do their part to help keep the reservoir as full as possible while everyone waits for rain.

"If everybody pitches in... It would make a difference," said Eschenheimer.

The city is at a Level 3 critical drought condition, but there is good news. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends people use no more than 65 gallons a day. Cambridge averages 42 gallons per day per person.

If the drought continues, Cambridge may be required to supplement its own water supply with that of other cities.

How to conserve water

Cambridge is asking residents to conserve water. This can involve simple changes to daily routines such as:

Turn off the sink while washing dishes or brushing teeth.

Don't run the washing machine or dishwasher until they're full.

Take short showers.

This week, Cambridge announced it has banned outdoor water use.

Eschenheimer said conserving water is something she tries to do all the time. "See, I'm reaching this thing. Go like that just a little bit rinse it out... Don't leave it running. You have a dishwasher... Wait until it's totally full and then run it. I turn it on wet my brush turn it off brush your teeth rinse... That's it. Don't leave it running. I'm brushing my teeth what? That's all a waste," she said.