Members of Cambridge community coming together through shared garden space

CAMBRIDGE – In March 2020, everyone was looking to get outside with the world shut down due to the COVID pandemic. As restrictions lifted, gardening has became a popular hobby, but it's not easy to do in the city.

Cambridge officials found a solution to that problem. They've set up over a dozen community gardens.

"It's absolutely amazing, it feels really good but I think there is more that we can do," Cambridge Conservation Commission director Jennifer Letourneau said.

There are currently 14 community gardens in Cambridge where people can get their hands dirty and discover the love of gardening.

"This is a group effort," Letourneau said.

David Dash, the Cambridge community garden ambassador, is there to answer all the questions gardeners have.

"I hear from them what's going on and then I go back to DPW and say 'This is what they need,'" Dash said.

Steven Nutter, executive director of Green Cambridge, said everyone is welcome and no gardening skills are necessary.

"A lot of people come and say, 'I did this with my grandparents, I did this with my mom.' It's really kind of a place for connections," Nutter said.

Letourneau said when people find out they have been awarded a plot, it can be an emotional experience.

"People who actually get that email, that phone call, we've got a plot available to you, through the roof. Beyond excited," she said.

There is still work to be done. The waiting list for the community gardens is long, but it's getting better.

"We added staff to make sure we could actively work the wait list. So now instead of waiting 3-5 years people are waiting 2 months to 2 years," Letourneau said.

Altogether, the Cambridge gardening community is extremely rewarding for everyone involved.

"There is something about growing your own tomato. Whether it's a ton of food or not but can feel really proud of it," Dash said.