Cambridge church fire on Easter Sunday investigated as arson

CAMBRIDGE - The fire at a church in Cambridge on Easter Sunday is being investigated as arson. The fire destroyed the Faith Lutheran Church on Broadway.

The Massachusetts State Police are asking any members of the public who may have information to contact them.

Firefighters battle flames at Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge CBS Boston

Police are looking for photos or videos of the church taken the day before the fire, Saturday April 8, anytime during the day of the fire, April 9, or during firefighting operations.

The fire started Easter Sunday, around 5:30 in the afternoon. Firefighters worked overnight to put out lingering hotspots.

No one was hurt in the fire, which started about a half-hour after parishioners left following an Easter service. The fire did not spread or damage any buildings nearby, but the high, open ceilings of the church and the wood throughout allowed it to burn fast.

The steeple was removed because of structural integrity concerns.