Cambridge moves ahead with plan to ban drivers from turning right at red lights

CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge city leaders are driving ahead toward banning right on red turns across the city. They say the movements - which were first federally implemented as fuel-saving measures during the gas crisis in the 70s - put vulnerable road users at risk.

The city's Vision Zero initiative aims to eliminate pedestrian, cyclist, and car crashes. Major cities like New York City and Washington DC have already made turning right on red illegal.

"I feel a lot less safe biking in Boston than I did in New York, and one of the reasons for that I can say in my experience has been the fact that drivers are always trying to inch into the intersection and trying to turn right on red," cyclist Daniel Echelman pointed out.

Right on red movements are already not allowed at around 70% of Cambridge intersections. Now city lawyers will explore where they have the power to implement a full ban.

"We already live in such a congested city. It's very difficult to get around. Those few places where that option still exists I think there's a reason why. Any place people feel it shouldn't exist, they can address it one intersection at a time. There aren't that many left to address," said cyclist and driver Peter Robinson.

Cambridge city councilors agree. They'd like to leave some flexibility for the traffic department to allow the turns - where safe - in certain high traffic intersections to avoid major backups. Some areas mentioned for discussion included Rindge Ave and Fresh Pond Parkway, and other intersections near Memorial Drive.