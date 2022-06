CAMBRIDGE – Police officers in Cambridge helped reunite a pair of baby skunks with their family over the weekend after they became separated.

The Cambridge Animal Control Officer found the other members of the skunk family earlier in the day.

Yesterday, our officers reunited these two baby skunks with their family after they went missing. Animal Commission found their other family members earlier in the day. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/ffyUG5CRvz — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) June 6, 2022

"You never know who you'll come across while working a shift," Cambridge Police posted.