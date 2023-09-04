12-year-old illustrator Nile Hennick works with writer dad to make comic books

BOSTON - A father and son team are growing closer thanks to their love of comics.

Calvin Hennick and his son Nile work together to write and illustrate their own graphic novels.

"His art blew beyond 'that's cute' a long time ago. He always impresses me with how much progress he makes," Calvin told WBZ-TV. "We've been doing it for about three-and-a-half years. We work together most nights after dinner, although we took this summer off to kind of chill out a little bit, but he produced about 250 pages of what I feel is publishable comic art."

They started collaborating on comic books when Nile was eight years old.

"Well I like drawing for one. I think that's pretty obvious but also, I like drawing specific things and writing things. I like creating characters and writing their back stories," Nile said.

Now the 12-year-old and his dad are putting together those same books to be published.

"I will write something and he will draw something that is funnier than I've written and I will change the writing to match his artwork. His artwork will influence the story and we go on," Calvin said.

"Bad Cop vs Good Cop" is their comic book line and Nile's drawings are extraordinary. As they work together, the admiration for each other grows as well.

Calvin Hennick and his son Nile work together to write and illustrate their own graphic novel, "Bad Cop vs. Good Cop." CBS Boston

"It's not like I just enjoy drawing and I just enjoy making comics, I enjoy making comics with him," Nile told WBZ.

"To be able to both support the passion that he has but to also participate in it and have that bonding experience is really great," said Calvin.

They have a kickstarter fundraising campaign for their upcoming comic book line. You can find it by searching " Kickstarter for Bad Cop vs Good Cop."