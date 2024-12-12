Caitlin Clark, Oprah among speakers at sold out Conference for Women in Boston

Caitlin Clark, Oprah among high-profile speakers at Conference for Women in Boston

BOSTON – Oprah Winfrey and basketball superstar Caitlin Clark are among the high-profile speakers in Boston on Thursday during the sold out Massachusetts Conference for Women.

The conference, which is taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, is expected to be attended by about 10,000 people.

The non-profit provides professional and personal development for women across the state. The annual event is marking its 20th anniversary with the theme "power in unity."

Oprah will participate in the conference during a conversation with CBS Morning host Gayle King.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Olympian Gail Devers, model and author Beverly Johnson, and several other female leaders are also featured as keynote speakers.

Caitlin Clark comes to Boston

Clark was named Time's Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old helped draw massive crowds and increase television viewership ratings for the WNBA as she earned Rookie of the Year honors this season. She averaged 19.2 points per game after being selected No. 1 overall out of Iowa.

This won't be Clark's only trip to Boston in the coming months. Clark's Indiana Fever will play at TD Garden against the Connecticut Sun on July 15.

Clark's keynote address will be a conversation with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts.

Workshops and seminars at the Massachusetts Conference for Women address issues like personal finance, business and entrepreneurship, health, and work-life balance.

Tickets were being sold starting at $325 but sold out.