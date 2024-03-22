Matchup with Caitlin Clark, Iowa has excitement building on Holy Cross campus

WORCESTER - You can feel the excitement on campus of the College of the Holy Cross. Students and athletes fired up to see their women's basketball team take on Caitlin Clark and the #2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA tournament on the national stage on Saturday afternoon.

"It's awesome to see a team succeed so much and we love supporting them," freshman lacrosse player Annabelle Brennan said.

There was an incredible show of support for the Crusaders' sendoff as they boarded the bus for their flight to Iowa.

Cara McCormick of the Holy Cross Crusaders updates the bracket after the Crusaders beat UT Martin Skyhawks during the First Four round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 21, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. Rebecca Gratz/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

"It's buzzing the whole entire campus. It's what everyone is talking about," junior Jordan Fuller said. "And I think the biggest reason for excitement is these are great girls. They're great athletes, but they're great people."

In Worcester folks are planning for a very rowdy watch party. "Tomorrow (Saturday) we will a have watch party on campus for our students, faculty and staff in our performing arts center and off campus at Pepe's in Worcester," Deputy Athletic Director Nick Smith said.

Students are looking forward to seeing superstar Caitlin Clark, now the greatest scorer in NCAA basketball history.

"Our ladies are going to play as hard as they can for 40 minutes and going to give Caitlin Clark and Iowa Hawkeyes a real challenge," senior Joe Pesansky said.

"I think it's brought us all together," Smith said. "I think we are so excited about what they've done and what they continue to do."