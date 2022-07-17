Belmont cafe is one of the world's best, says Conde Nast
BELMONT – A small café in Belmont might soon see a big spike in its business.
Conde Nast Traveler has just named Café Vanak on Belmont Street on of the best new restaurants in the world.
Café Vanak is a fast-casual restaurant specializing in Persian cooking.
"We were chosen, you know, for one of the best restaurants, actually, in the world. So, I'm very, very excited. I can't believe it," said owner Zohrea Beheshti.
It's only of only 79 restaurants – and the only one in New England – to make the cut.
