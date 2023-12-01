"I love this team"; Captain Anthony Olson leads 14U Mattapan Patriots to National Championship

MATTAPAN - Anthony Olson knows he's part of something very special. The 14-year-old is the captain and one of the quarterbacks of the American Youth Football League 14U Mattapan Patriots.

"The hype you build up after winning games and the bonds you build with your teammates I think that's probably is the best part for me," Anthony said.

Head coach Mick Brunache says they're smiling and hyped because for the very first time in their 40-year history they're on their way to compete for the national championship in Naples, Florida.

"To see the love and the smile and the joy in all the children it is an amazing feeling," Coach Brunache said

It's been a long hard-fought season. Full of ups and downs.

"I think it means a lot. Mattapan hasn't really been to a big stage like this and to get here with Coach Mick it's really great," Anthony said.

Anthony Olson, captain of 14U Mattapan Patriots CBS Boston

The team is 9-1 in conference games and they are the current state champions. Now they are ready to showcase their talent on the national stage.

For Olson, who is a straight "A" student at Brooke Charter School, the game and his teammates have taught him a lot about life.

"I think it's taught me a lot of discipline and a lot of respect towards others because that's what you need to play this game and lot of leadership with your teammates," Anthony said.

Coach Brunache couldn't be prouder of his team.

"I still can't believe that we made it this far. To be the first team in the history of Mattapan, with 40 years of history to qualify for nationals is an amazing achievement," Brunache said.

But like many other youth programs funding is tough to find. The team needs to replace their helmets and shoulder pads. And there's been times when they've practiced at night without lights. But Olson says the bonds formed here will stick with them forever.

"I love this team. We've had some ups and downs this season but these are still my guys. Make sure they stay up when they get down. And I think in life that helps a lot for like someone that you know or someone that you care a lot about if you see them down you can help them," Anthony said.

The team has to win three games in Florida to win the National Championship.

But win or lose, Coach Brunache says the team is already champions and that this experience is more about community over competition.

"I want them to understand that this is about the kids winning in real life. Some of these kids have never been on a plane, or been to Florida. It's inspiration for all the children in the community," Brunache explained.

Anthony says that these memories will stick with him for a lifetime.



"It really means a lot. This is my last year before I go to high school and a it's just a great way to end my AYF/Pop Warner years," Anthony said.

The team will play on Monday, December 4 in Naples Florida. For more information about the team and the national championship visit their Facebook page.