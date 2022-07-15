Burlington Police searching for driver who struck officer

Burlington Police search for driver who struck officer

BURLINGTON – Police are searching for a driver who hit a detail officer in Burlington Thursday morning.

It happened on Beacon Street when the driver was disobeying the officer's traffic commands, according to police.

The car took off towards Woburn.

It is believed to be a light gray Hyundai Elantra.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.