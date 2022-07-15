Watch CBS News
Burlington Police searching for driver who struck officer

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BURLINGTON – Police are searching for a driver who hit a detail officer in Burlington Thursday morning.

It happened on Beacon Street when the driver was disobeying the officer's traffic commands, according to police.

The car took off towards Woburn.

It is believed to be a light gray Hyundai Elantra.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at the hospital. 

First published on July 14, 2022 / 8:42 PM

