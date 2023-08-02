Watch CBS News
Local News

21 gunshots fired outside Avalon apartment complex in Burlington

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Nearly 2 dozen shots fired outside Avalon apartment complex in Burlington
Nearly 2 dozen shots fired outside Avalon apartment complex in Burlington 00:20

BURLINGTON - Twenty-one gunshots were fired at an apartment complex in Burlington early Tuesday, according to police.

No one was was hurt in the gunfire around 3:45 a.m. at the Avalon apartment complex on Arboretum Way.

Police said the 21 shots were fired from two separate guns. The shooters took off in a car that was stolen in Everett earlier in the morning, investigators said. The car was later found nearby.

Police said the shooting was a "targeted act." There have been no arrests.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 12:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.