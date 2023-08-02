21 gunshots fired outside Avalon apartment complex in Burlington

BURLINGTON - Twenty-one gunshots were fired at an apartment complex in Burlington early Tuesday, according to police.

No one was was hurt in the gunfire around 3:45 a.m. at the Avalon apartment complex on Arboretum Way.

Police said the 21 shots were fired from two separate guns. The shooters took off in a car that was stolen in Everett earlier in the morning, investigators said. The car was later found nearby.

Police said the shooting was a "targeted act." There have been no arrests.