Recently retired Burlington police officer hit, seriously hurt by 75-year-old driver

BURLINGTON – A recently retired Burlington police officer was hit by a 75-year-old driver and sent airborne while working a construction detail on Wednesday.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Cambridge Street in Burlington near CVS when two officers were working detail with Eversource.

Burlington police officer hit by SUV

Police said a 75-year-old Reading man was trying to park when he accidentally hit the gas pedal. Police said the vehicle "suddenly jumped the curb and struck one of the officers, causing the officer to go airborne, landing on top of the vehicle."

The man's Chevy Equinox hit former Burlington Police Sgt. Timothy Kirchner, who retired in June after 32 years in the department. According the Burlington police, Kirchner remains with the department as a reserve officer following his retirement.

Burlington police said the second officer "immediately jumped into action." The officer helped the driver stop the vehicle, and assisted his injured colleague from on top of the vehicle.

Police investigate after an officer was hit by a car in Burlington. CBS Boston

Retired Sgt. Timothy Kirchner seriously hurt

Kirchner was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center with serious arm, elbow and leg injuries. The second officer had cuts and scrapes, but was not seriously hurt.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Video from the scene showed the SUV came to a stop on the sidewalk.

Massachusetts State Police and the Burlington Police Department are investigating the crash.

It is not yet clear if the driver will face charges.

No further information on the incident is currently available.