Post-COVID, veterans groups are hosting gatherings again

BURLINGTON - It was all about giving back to veterans at the American Legion in Burlington on Wednesday as 60 veterans enjoyed a meal of chicken picatta and Italian wedding soup prepared by other veterans and volunteers.

These types of gatherings were paused during the pandemic, but veterans organizations say it's critical to bring them back to create camaraderie and show appreciation to veterans.

"Veterans that may be alone or by themselves, when get together with other veterans, you relax a little bit," said Disabled and Limbless Veterans President Dom Marcellino. "I don't think it happens enough, so we're here to correct that,"

Disabled and Limbless Veterans helped put on the lunch today and also help veterans with car and home repaids.

"Sometimes they're forgotten. We don't ever want to forget them," said Richard Redican, founding member of the group. "We try to make sure the veterans always feel appreciated."