More than 120,000 bunk beds recalled due to fall hazard
BOSTON - More than 120,000 twin bunk beds are being recalled due to fall hazards. The company, Walker Edison Furniture, says the wooden slats that support the beds can break.
The beds were sold online through Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot and other retailers.
The wooden bunk beds were sold in various colors and finishes between February 2010 and February 2022.
Anyone with a recalled bunk bed should stop using it and contact the company to receive a free repair kit.
CLICK HERE for more information.
