Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin 'fully cleared' to resume football activities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been 'fully cleared' to resume football activities.
Hamlin had been on the road to recovery since he collapsed on the field after making a tackle during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.
The Buffalo Bills released a tweet Tuesday morning, saying that Hamlin is working out with the team Tuesday in Buffalo.
Hamlin concluded the 2023 season with 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
