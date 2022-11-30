Man threatened after attempting to stop late-night bucket drumming near TD Garden

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - Bucket drummers have become a staple outside of sports games at the TD Garden over the last decade, but neighbors say the percussion is lasting well into the night, and keeping neighbors awake.

"We actually really like that. We like the excitement of the crowd related noise, or the street noise," said Brett, a man whose identity we are hiding because of actions taken by one drummer. "This is a whole other level. This is pounding on pans and plastic buckets several times a week late into the evening past midnight."

People who live in nearby apartments are kept awake by the weekly concerts. Brett has a newborn child who is constantly woken up at night by the banging. He began reading the noise levels with a decibel meter.

"We know the noise ordinance is 50 decibels at night. We have measured the levels at well over 90 decibels," said Brett, talking about the noise at his apartment midway up the building. "Down on the street it's going to be even higher. It's loud enough to wake the entire building."

Brett says he has called the Mayor's Office, the Air Pollution Control Commission, and Boston Police (BPD) for help. So far, nothing has changed.

"[BPD] has encouraged us to call 911 whenever we hear the drumming," said Brett. "I think they are asking us as community members to help document this. The police mentioned they need to actually measure and verify the decibel readings."

Brett is beginning to confront, and at times protest the drumming. His responses have been polarizing.

"One drummer I talked with a dozen times, and he was incredibly sympathetic and understanding. He moved to another location," said Brett, before telling us about his more violent encounter. "Just more aggressive and threatening."

He captured on video one confrontation with a drummer who began yelling and cursing at him. Police reports say someone in the crowd kicked him in the groin and punched him in the head from behind.

"It's becoming not only a noise issue, but a safety issue for the community," added Brett.

He understands that the drumming is tradition and doesn't want to see anyone lose a source of income. He just wants it to stop carrying into the night. Over the past decade the area around the Garden has evolved to becoming more of a living neighborhood than simply a recreation location.

"Maybe what was acceptable 10 years ago certainly isn't acceptable now. I think there has been three large resident towers that have gone up in the last four years," said Brett. "There are hundreds, if not thousands, of new residents living in this area. You will see when the drumming starts the lights go on."

