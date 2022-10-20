Bruins unveil return of "Pooh Bear" with Reverse Retro jerseys

BOSTON -- From 1995 through 2006, the Boston Bruins featured a rather distinctive third jersey. The sweater was bright yellow, and it featured a logo that somewhat resembled Winnie The Pooh.

Some fans loved it. Some fans, not so much.

But now more than 15 years later, the Pooh Bear is back.

The Bruins unveiled their "Reverse Retro" look on Thursday. And though the yellow has been swapped out in favor of a white base, the Pooh Bear has returned in all of its glory.

The news is not a surprise, as various images have leaked throughout the process of various teases of the jerseys. Nevertheless, it's now official.

"The Reverse Retro 2022 program, our latest collaboration with adidas and all 32 teams, celebrates the intersection of lifestyle, culture and of course hockey with a youthful, fan-forward focus," NHL chief brand officer and senior executive VP Brian Jennings said in the announcement for the Reverse Retro jerseys. "Each design captures the team's unique spirit that connects the past with the future. We look forward to rekindling the passionate discussion and debate among team fanbases that this simultaneous launch of all 32 designs is sure to generate."

Here's how the old Pooh Bear jersey used to look, with current general manager Don Sweeney modeling the sweater during an unspecified game in the '90s:

Don Sweeney in the 1990s Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

The Bruins will wear the jerseys in multiple games this season, with jerseys being available for fans to purchase in November.