Bruins unveil new logo for centennial season

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins unveiled what they're calling a "new identity" for their upcoming 100th season in the National Hockey League.

The team has developed an "anniversary crest," which will be stitched onto the Bruins' jerseys during the 2023-24 season. The logo will be a traditional twist on the modern spoked-B design, featuring "vintage spokes that harken back to as far as the 1950s, as well as the current serif varsity 'B' that has been on Causeway since 2007."

"The simple spokes were made famous by the likes of two-time Stanley Cup Champion Bobby Orr and the Big Bad Bruins, and later legends of the Black & Gold, Ray Bourque and Cam Neely, while the serif 'B' was worn by the iconic teams of Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron, which brought the Stanley Cup back to Boston for the first time in 39 years back in 2011," the Bruins explained in the announcement.

The Bruins also unveiled a new centennial primary logo, which will be used throughout the year.

The Bruins entered the NHL for the 1924-25 season, becoming the first U.S. team in league history. They won the Stanley Cup in 1929, the first of six championships in franchise history.