Bruins set new NHL record with seventh Too Many Men penalty of postseason

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins had trouble counting during their postseason run, which came to an end Friday night with a gut-wrenching Game 6 loss to the Florida Panthers. Boston made some NHL history in the defeat, though it's not something they'll want to be remembered for.

Boston was hit with yet another Too Many Men penalty in its Game 6 loss, giving the Bruins seven for the playoffs. That set a new NHL postseason record, which is kind of impressive considering the Bruins set the mark in only 13 playoff games.

The Boston Bruins have made #StanleyCup Playoff history tonight. 😅 pic.twitter.com/L4IViU2RdI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 18, 2024

Boston notched unlucky No. 7 early in the second period Friday night when Andrew Peeke popped on the ice a smidge too early and made contact with the puck. Morgan Geekie served the two-minute penalty for the Bruins, who killed off Florida's two-minute power play. The Panthers had just one shot on net with the man-advantage, which Jeremy Swayman saved, while Boston blocked three other attempts by Florida.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, they won't get a chance to add to this illustrious record. They lost 2-1 on Friday night, with Florida scoring the game-winning goal with just 1:33 left in the game. At least it wasn't aided by a Too Many Men penalty by Boston.

Too Many Men penalties are a touchy subject in Bruins lore, going back to the 1979 playoffs. That season, the Bruins had the hated Montreal Canadiens on the ropes in Game 7 in Montreal and were four minutes away from going to the Stanley Cup Final. But Don Cherry's team was hit with a Too Many Men penalty, which led to Guy LaFleur's tying goal. Yvon Lambert won it for Montreal in overtime, and the Habs went on to win another Cup.

More recently, the Bruins had another costly Too Many Men penalty in Game 7 of the 2010 Eastern Conference semis against the Philadelphia Flyers. That led to Simon Gagne's game-winning goal, which capped off a 3-0 comeback by the Flyers, both in the game and in the series.

When it comes to Too Many Men on the ice penalties, nobody does it better than the Bruins.