Bruins teammates release emotional video for Patrice Bergeron

BOSTON -- Bruins fans spent the last three months wondering if Patrice Bergeron would be retiring. It seems like his teammates knew a while ago, though.

That at least seems to be the case based on a video released on the team's social media channels on Tuesday, in which Bergeron's teammates wish him the best in retirement and thank him for all that he's done for them individually and as a team. Based on what the players were wearing, the video was shot on the same day the players met with the media following the team's stunning first-round exit from the postseason.

While it's possible that the video was shot in a "just in case" scenario for the players, the raw and real emotion evident on each player's face would suggest that the Bruins knew that Bergeron was, in all likelihood, not coming back to play in the fall.

Some highlights:

Charlie McAvoy, teammate from 2017-23: "What you've built here is special. And I promise I'll do everything I can to take good care of it. I love you, I know we'll be friends forever."

Jake DeBrusk, teammate from 2017-23: "Someone that I always looked up to ever since I first came in the league. We all want to be like you."

Hampus Lindholm, teammate from 2022-23: "You're a human being that we all look up to, and the culture you created here in Boston, it's been really fun to be a part. We're all gonna have you as a great role model. You're never going to be forgotten."

Matt Grzelcyk, teammate from 2017-23: "Can't think of a better leader than you. You're an unbelievable person and teammate."

David Krejci, teammate from 2007-21, 2022-23: "There's way too many things to say, but I really appreciate you being my friend for so many years. We've been through so many. We've won together, we've lost together. We grew up together. What a hell of a career. Obviously, a Hall of Famer, no question about it."

Brad Marchand, teammate from 2009-23: "I'm gonna miss you every day, but I know that what we had was pretty special. Just really looking forward to seeing what the next chapter's gonna be in your life. Can't wait to see the kids grow up and everything they're gonna accomplish. So again man, thank you for everything. I love ya and I'm gonna miss ya."