Bruins sign Ian Mitchell, avoiding arbitration
BOSTON -- The Bruins avoided salary arbitration with Ian Mitchell, signing the defenseman to a one-year deal worth $775,000 on Monday.
The 24-year-old D-man was traded along with Alec Regula to Boston as a restricted free agent in the trade that sent Taylor Hall and the rights to Nick Foligno to Chicago.
A right-shot defenseman, Mitchell was the 57th overall pick in the 2017 draft by Chicago, and he's played in 82 regular-season games over the past three seasons.
Mitchell was one of three Bruins restricted free agents to file for arbitration, along with Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman.
