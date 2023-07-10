Watch CBS News
Sports

Bruins sign Ian Mitchell, avoiding arbitration

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The Bruins avoided salary arbitration with Ian Mitchell, signing the defenseman to a one-year deal worth $775,000 on Monday.

The 24-year-old D-man was traded along with Alec Regula to Boston as a restricted free agent in the trade that sent Taylor Hall and the rights to Nick Foligno to Chicago.

A right-shot defenseman, Mitchell was the 57th overall pick in the 2017 draft by Chicago, and he's played in 82 regular-season games over the past three seasons.

Mitchell was one of three Bruins restricted free agents to file for arbitration, along with Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 4:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.