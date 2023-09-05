Bruins sign Danton Heinen on tryout basis

BOSTON -- The Bruins are giving Danton Heinen another chance to make the team.

The Bruins signed Heinen to a professional tryout agreement on Tuesday, Don Sweeney announced.

The 28-year-old Heinen was drafted by the Bruins in 2014, and he played 220 regular-season games and 33 playoff games from 2016-20. The Bruins traded him to Anaheim for Nick Ritchie in February of 2020.

After a season and a half with Anaheim, Heinen spent the last two years with Pittsburgh. Heinen had 33 points (18-15-33) in 76 games in the 2021-22 season, but his numbers dipped to 22 points (8-14-22) in 65 games last year.

Heinen's most productive season came in his first full year at the NHL level, when he scored 16 goals and tallied 31 assists for 47 points in 77 games in the 2017-18 season. In total, Heinen has 176 points in 413 games.