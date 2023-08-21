Bruins sign Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout agreement

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins are going to give a lot of players a chance to make the roster come training camp. That list grew by one on Monday.

The Bruins have signed former Red Wings forward Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout agreement, the team announced Monday. Chiasson, who played two seasons at Boston University, has played for seven teams during his 11 years in the NHL.

The 32-year-old played 20 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season, scoring six goals to go with three assists. Two of his goals came against Boston, when Chiasson scored in back-to-back games in March. He also played in 29 games for Detroit's AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids and had 20 points off nine goals and 11 assists.

Chiasson broke into the NHL during the 2012-13 season with the Dallas Stars, and has also played for the Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, and Vancouver Canucks. He has 651 NHL games under his belt, scoring 120 goals while dishing out 113 assists.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Chiasson will give Boston another big body in camp, and will likely compete for a spot on the B's fourth line.