Bruins playoff tickets to go on sale Sunday afternoon

BOSTON — After becoming the first team to clinch a spot, the Bruins' 2023 playoff tickets will go on sale Sunday. 

Tickets and single-game suites for all rounds will go on sale at 3 p.m. 

Individual tickets can be purchased on the Bruins Playoff Hub and mobile app. 

Single-game suite rental information can be found here.

Dates and times for all playoff games will be announced by the NHL once the final seeding for Stanley Cup playoffs is set.

For more information about tickets and the playoffs, click here.

March 11, 2023

