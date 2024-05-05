Bruins-Panthers playoff series forces Tim McGraw to reschedule TD Garden concert

BOSTON – When the Bruins earned a dramatic Game 7 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, they caused a bit of a scheduling issue at TD Garden.

After Saturday's win, the Bruins advanced to face the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs.

As a result, country music star Tim McGraw was forced to change his previously scheduled TD Garden concert.

When is Tim McGraw's Boston concert?

The show was originally scheduled for Friday, May 10. Instead, the Bruins and Panthers will take the ice that night.

McGraw's show was moved to Wednesday, May 8 as a result.

According to TD Garden, all tickets for the original date will be honored, and refunds will be available where tickets were purchased.

Bruins-Panthers playoff schedule

Here is a complete look at the schedule between Boston and Florida.

Game 1: Monday, May 6, 8 p.m. in Florida

Game 2: Wednesday, May 8th, Time TBD in Florida

Game 3: Friday, May 10th, Time TBD in Boston

Game 4: Sunday, May 12th, Time TBD in Boston

Game 5: Tuesday, May 14th, Time TBD in Florida*

Game 6: Friday, May 17th, Time TBD in Boston*

Game 7: Sunday, May 19th, Time TBD in Boston*

*if necessary

The Bruins and Panthers met in the first round of last year's postseason. The Bruins took a 3-1 series lead, and held the lead late in the third period of Game 7. But the Panthers tied the game with a minute left, and eliminated Boston with an overtime goal.