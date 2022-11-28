Bruins offer first look at Patrice Bergeron in Bruins' Winter Classic jersey

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins unveiled their new Winter Classic jerseys on Friday. On Monday, they offered a glimpse of what they'll look like in action.

The Bruins tweeted out a video on Monday of captain Patrice Bergeron sporting the new sweater, as he posed for some promotional images.

Check it out below:

Bergeron has worn quite a few Bruins jerseys over the course of his career, which dates back to the 2003-04 season. And he'll add the latest to the list -- his fifth jersey this season alone -- when the Bruins take the ice against the Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2.