Bruins easily handle Predators -- and a flying catfish -- in Nashville

BOSTON -- The Bruins not only handled the Predators with ease on Thursday night, but they also weren't fazed by a flying catfish that hit the ice during play. Yes, you read that correctly.

While the Detroit Red Wings fanbase was known for throwing an octopus onto the ice during home playoff games, Nashville fans have chosen to go with hurling a catfish on the sheet at Bridgestone Arena. Usually, tossing the fish occurs during a stoppage in action or just before the puck drops.

The tradition took a different turn during the Boston's visit on Thursday night. With the Bruins ahead 4-0 in the closing seconds of the second period, there really wasn't much for Nashville fans to celebrate. So the fan with the catfish decided to let it fly while play was still going on.

Players from both teams had to avoid the catfish as they rushed up the ice. No one seemed too bothered by its presence.

Decent distance, good arc, funny little flop, points off for blood on the ice. 6/10.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman passed it on his way off the ice, and he caught a whiff of the stray fish. Given it was sitting in a fans possession for 40 minutes of game action -- plus the time it took to get it into the arena -- it seems like the catfish was fairly pungent at that point. That probably explains why the fan was so eager to get it on the ice.

Jeremy Swayman: not a catfish fan

The stench didn't throw Swayman off his game. He stopped all 28 shots that went his way throughout the 5-0 Boston win to notch his second shutout of the season.

The Bruins improved to 41-8-5 with Thursday night's win, proving that nothing can stop them this season. Not even a flying catfish.