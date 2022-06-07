Potential replacements for Bruce Cassidy as Bruins' head coach

Don Sweeney on his decision to fire Bruce Cassidy, Bruins' need for a new voice

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins are looking for a new head coach after firing Bruce Cassidy on Monday night. After six years of Cassidy leading the way, Bruins GM Don Sweeney spoke of the new voice needed for the team on Tuesday morning.

"I felt that both the message and how it was being delivered, and how it was being received [fell short]," Sweeney said at the Bruins' practice facility on Tuesday. "The players felt they were very well prepared, but at times, young and old, they struggled. Sometimes that's the voice in their head. I had to make a tough decision that brings us to a different path."

Sweeney said that he'd be casting a wide net in his search for a new leader, and added that experience at the NHL level isn't necessarily a requirement for whoever he brings in.

"We have an experienced group of guys who want to win, that know how to win, and the next group of guys that is the next core – Charlie [McAvoy] and David [Pastrnak] – hopefully they can bridge that group. The next guy needs to come in and effectively bridge all age groups," said Sweeney "I don't think it's a prerequisite to have coached on an NHL bench."

Sweeney has a list of potential candidates in mind, but he doesn't expect a resolution anytime soon. He said that the search will likely take most of the summer.

Here are some possible options to replace Bruce Cassidy on the Boston bench.

JAY LEACH

Leach is seen by many as the favorite to land the Boston job. He did an outstanding job as head coach of the Providence Bruins, leading the team to the best record in the AHL Eastern Conference in 2019-20 before the season was canceled due to COVID. He spent five seasons with Providence and four as the head coach, compiling a 136-77-26 record.

The 42-year-old left the Bruins' organization for Seattle last year, where he ran the Kraken's defense and penalty kill.

DAVID QUINN

Quinn, 55, spent last season coaching the U.S. Olympic and World Championship teams after he was fired by the Rangers in 2021. He was head coach in New York for three seasons, going 96-87-25 with one playoff berth.

That followed a five-year stint for Quinn as head coach at his alma mater, Boston University. Quinn took over for Jack Parker in 2013 and led the Terriers to the national title game in 2015. He served as an assistant under Parker starting in 2009, when BU won a title, and Quinn coached both Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk when they were Terriers.

NATE LEAMAN

If NHL experience isn't required, Leaman could be Boston's guy. They're well aware of his success with Providence College, where Leaman has spent the last 11 years and led the Friars to a 225-136-51 record. He has a national title on his resume as well, beating Quinn's Terriers in 2015.

Leaman also led the U.S. World Junior team to a gold medal in 2021.

JOE SACCO

If Sweeney wants to hire from within, he could turn to a longtime assistant in Sacco. The Medford native and BU alum has been on the Boston staff since 2014.

Sacco, 53, also has NHL experience from his four years as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche.

BARRY TROTZ

Trotz is the biggest name out there after he was surprisingly let go by the New York Islanders in May. He has 23 years of head coaching experience in the NHL and is third all-time in wins with 914 wins. He won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, and was 152-102-34 over his four years with the Islanders.

But he's a very defensive-minded coach, which may not match with the new approach the Bruins are looking to take this offseason. And with Sweeney seemingly eyeing a soft rebuild over the next few years, he'll likely opt with a young head coach who can grow with the team.