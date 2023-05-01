Dejected Bruins fans devastated after OT loss to Florida Panthers in playoffs

BOSTON - The Bruins lost to the Panthers in overtime, crushing the hearts of Boston fans pulling for two teams in the post-season.

"Game seven? Come on, come on, boys. Let's go B's, that was a good season but very big let down. I don't want to go home right now," said lifelong Bruins fan Max.

It's a tough loss for fans who were rooting for two local teams in the post-season.

"With the Bruins and the Celtics both moving on in the playoffs, it will be huge," said Heather Egan.

Fans flocked from all over the world to see the Bruins play.

"A win and the atmosphere of being here. It's gong to be awesome inside, it's going to be great," said one Bruins fan who drove to the game from New Brunswick, Canada.

Despite the rain, fans flooded TD Garden earlier in the evening and closed down Canal Street, hoping for a Bruins win.

"We came down to the Garden because we wanted to be a part of this energy, this atmosphere," said Zach.

The team took to the ice led by legendary captain Patrice Bergeron, who could be skating his final laps at TD Garden.

"I'm grateful to be able to watch that guy. First ballot hall of famer," one Bruins fan told WBZ TV.

Despite the loss, Bruins faithful said they're grateful for a historic season.