Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov named NHL's First Star of the Week

BOSTON -- Dmitry Orlov is fitting right in with the Bruins. He's been with Boston for just over a week, and has already taken home some NHL hardware.

On Monday, the Bruins defenseman was named the NHL's First Star of the Week after leading the team in scoring during a 4-0-0 stretch. Orlov scored three goals and dished out six assists over those four games, leading Boston to wins over Edmonton, Calgary, Buffalo, and the New York Rangers.

The blue liner began his week by dishing out a pair of assists in a 3-2 win over the Oilers in Edmonton last Monday. The very next night, Orlov scored two goals and dished out an assist in Boston's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames in Calgary.

He scored his first goal at TD Garden and dished out two more assists when the Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres, 7-1, last Thursday, and Orlov capped off his week with an assist in a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Bruins acquired Orlov and winger Garnet Hathaway on Feb. 25 in a three-team deal with the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild. Boston is 5-0 since Orlov arrived, with the defenseman recording at least one point in four of those five games.

Boston owns the best record in the NHL at 49-8-5, and will be back in action Thursday night against the Oilers at TD Garden.