Bruins' David Pastrnak secures All-Star spot via fan vote

BOSTON -- NHL fans have spoken, and they want David Pastrnak at the All-Star Game. The Bruins forward has earned a 2023 All-Star nod thanks to the fan vote, the NHL announced Thursday night.

Pastrnak is now an All-Star for the third time in his career, and will join Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark and head coach Jim Montgomery at the NHL's festivities in Sunrise, Florida on Feb. 4. Pastrnak was also an All-Star in 2019 and 2020, earning MVP honors in 2020.

The 26-year-old has been scorching hot for the first-place Bruins this season, leading the team with 35 goals, 28 assists, and 63 points. His 35 goals are good for second-most in the NHL behind Connor McDavid's 39 tallies, while Pastrnak's 63 points rank fourth in the league.

This marks the sixth time in Pastrnak's career that he's scored at least 30 goals, tying him for fourth in Bruins history with Cam Neely, Peter McNab and Patrice Bergeron.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 8:01 AM

