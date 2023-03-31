Bruins clinch Presidents' Trophy for fourth time in franchise history

BOSTON -- It's official: The road to the Stanley Cup will go through Boston.

That much has been known for quite some time, as the Bruins have rolled through just about anyone standing in their way this regular season. But Boston clinched the Presidents' Trophy and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on Thursday night, thanks to an overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden.

David Pastrnak won it for Boston just 41 seconds into overtime with his 54th goal of the season. The win gives the Bruins a franchise record 58 wins on the season, and their 58-12-5 record is good for 121 points with five games left before the playoffs.

In doing so in 75 games, the Bruins are tied for the fourth-fewest games needed to claim the Presidents' Cup. The 1995-96 Red Wings own the record, clinching in just 71 games.

This is the fourth time that the Bruins have won the Presidents' Trophy -- given to the team with the most points during the regular season -- since it was introduced for the 1985-86 season. Boston also won it in 1989-90 (101 points), 2013-14 (117 points), and in 2019-20 (100 points in a COVID-shortened season).

None of those three Bruins teams went on to win a Stanley Cup, however. The 1989-90 Bruins lost to the Edmonton Oilers, 4-1, in the Cup Final. The other two teams both lost in the second round; the 2013-14 team to the Montreal Canadiens and the 2019-20 team to the eventual Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

In fact, only eight teams that won the Presidents' Trophy have gone on to win the Stanley Cup. The 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks are the last Presidents' Trophy winners to also take home a Cup -- when they beat the Bruins in the Final. Seven teams that finished with the most points in the regular season went on to lose in the first round, which last happened in 2018-19 to the Lightning.

At least the team that wins the Presidents' Trophy gets $350,000, which is split between team personnel and the players. Still, you have to imagine most of the teams that came up short in the playoffs would have much rather had their names etched on the Stanley Cup.