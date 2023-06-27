Bruins believe Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci won't be playing next season

BOSTON -- It may indeed be the end of an era for Boston Bruins hockey. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci might be done for good.

That's according to Bruins president Cam Neely, who spoke to reporters Tuesday ahead of this week's draft and said that the Bruins are "operating under the assumption that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci won't be back," according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen.

Neely added that the Bruins are "hopeful" that either or both players will return, and that the team will find a way to fit them under the salary cap if they do decide to return.

GM Don Sweeney said what Bergeron and Krejci ultimately decide won’t impact how they operate now and through free agency. They will get them in if they want to return. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 27, 2023

It's not an altogether surprising development, considering both players had been quite open about their indecision following the team's surprisingly early postseason departure. It is nevertheless representative of a new era potentially dawning for the Bruins franchise.

Bergeron, who will turn 38 years old this summer, was drafted in the second round of the 2003 draft and has played in 1,294 regular-season games (third-most all time) and 170 playoff games (second-most all time). Krejci, who turned 37 in April, was drafted in the second round one year after Bergeron and has played in 1,032 regular-season games (fifth-most in franchise history) and 160 playoff games (third-most). Krejci and Bergeron are tied for second (with Brad Marchand) in Bruins postseason points with 128, while they rank third (Bergeron) and ninth (Krejci) in career regular-season points.

Bergeron began wearing an A on his sweater in the 2006-07 season, while the alternate captain honor was bestowed upon Krejci in 2013. Bergeron became the captain of the team in 2021, after the free-agent departure of longtime captain Zdeno Chara.

Both players suffered late-season injuries that limited their availability in the playoffs, with Bergeron suffering a herniated disc in the regular-season finale and Krejci suffering a lower-body injury that kept him off the ice for the final six games of the regular season and three of Boston's seven postseason games.

Yet despite injuries, a couple of lockouts, and a season for Krejci spent back home in his native Czech Republic, the two centers have been mainstays of the Bruins franchise for the past two decades.

Now, the Bruins believe that time is likely over.