Bruins announce full schedule for upcoming 2022-23 season

BOSTON -- It may be the middle of the summer, but hockey season is already on the horizon.

That much was made clear on Wednesday, when the NHL announced the schedule for the upcoming season.

For the Bruins, the regular season will begin on Oct. 12 in the nation's capital, in a 7 p.m. game against the Washington Capitals.

Three days later, the Bruins will have their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 15, against the Arizona Coyotes.

The centerpiece of the schedule comes on Jan. 2, when the Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 2 p.m. at Fenway Park.

Boston's first rivalry game against the Canadiens won't come until Jan. 24 in Montreal. The Canadiens make their first visit to Boston on March 23, and the two teams will meet on April 13 in Montreal for the Bruins' regular-season finale.

The Bruins will go up against Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights twice in one week, first hosting the Knights on Dec. 5 before playing in Vegas on Dec. 11.

The complete schedule is below.

OCTOBER

Wednesday, October 12 @ Washington, 7 pm

Saturday, October 15 vs. Arizona, 7 pm

Monday, October 17 vs. Florida, 7 pm

Tuesday, October 18 @ Ottawa, 7 pm

Thursday, October 20 vs. Anaheim, 7 pm

Saturday, October 22 vs. Minnesota, 1 pm

Tuesday, October 25 vs. Dallas, 7 pm

Thursday, October 27 vs. Detroit, 7 pm

Friday, October 28 @ Columbus, 7 pm

NOVEMBER

Tuesday, November 1 @ Pittsburgh, 7 pm

Thursday, November 3 @ N.Y. Rangers, 7 pm

Saturday, November 5 @ Toronto, 7 pm

Monday, November 7 vs. St. Louis, 7 pm

Thursday, November 10 vs. Calgary, 7 pm

Saturday, November 12 @ Buffalo, 7 pm

Sunday, November 13 vs. Vancouver, 6 pm

Thursday, November 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7 pm

Saturday, November 19 vs. Chicago, 7 pm

Monday, November 21 @ Tampa Bay, 7 pm

Wednesday, November 23 @ Florida, 7 pm

Friday, November 25 vs. Carolina, 1 pm

Tuesday, November 29 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 pm

DECEMBER

Saturday, December 3 vs. Colorado, 7 pm

Monday, December 5 vs. Vegas, 7 pm

Wednesday, December 7 @ Colorado, 7 pm

Friday, December 9 @ Arizona, 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 11 @ Vegas, 5 pm

Tuesday, December 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 pm

Thursday, December 15 vs. Los Angeles, 7 pm

Saturday, December 17 vs. Columbus, 1 pm

Monday, December 19 vs. Florida, 7 pm

Thursday, December 22 vs. Winnipeg, 7 pm

Friday, December 23 @ New Jersey, 7 pm

Tuesday, December 27 @ Ottawa, 7 pm

Wednesday, December 28 @ New Jersey, 7 pm

Saturday, December 31 vs. Buffalo, 1 pm

JANUARY

Monday, January 2 vs. Pittsburgh, 2 pm (Winter Classic)

Thursday, January 5 @ Los Angeles, 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 7 @ San Jose, 7:30 pm

Monday, January 8 @ Anaheim, 5:30 pm

Thursday, January 12 vs. Seattle, 7 pm

Saturday, January 14 vs. Toronto, 7 pm

Monday, January 16 vs. Philadelphia, 1 pm

Wednesday, January 18 @ N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 19 @ N.Y. Rangers, 7 pm

Sunday, January 22 vs. San Jose, 7 pm

Tuesday, January 24 @ Montreal, 7 pm

Thursday, January 26 @ Tampa Bay, 7 pm

Saturday, January 28 @ Florida, 6 pm

Sunday, January 29 @ Carolina, 5 pm

FEBRUARY

Wednesday, February 1 @ Toronto, 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 11 vs. Washington, 3 pm

Tuesday, February 14 @ Dallas, 7:30 pm

Thursday, February 16 @ Nashville, 7 pm

Saturday, February 18 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5 pm

Monday, February 20 vs. Ottawa, 1 pm

Thursday, February 23 @ Seattle, 7 pm

Saturday, February 25 @ Vancouver, 4 pm

Monday, February 27 @ Edmonton, 6:30 pm

Tuesday, February 28 @ Calgary, 7 pm

MARCH

Thursday, March 2 vs. Buffalo, 7 pm

Saturday, March 4 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3 pm

Thursday, March 9 vs. Edmonton, 7 pm

Saturday, March 11 vs. Detroit, 1 pm

Sunday, March 12 @ Detroit, 1 pm

Tuesday, March 14 @ Chicago, 7:30 pm

Thursday, March 16. @ Winnipeg, 7 pm

Saturday, March 18 @ Minnesota, 1 pm

Sunday, March 19 @ Buffalo, 1 pm

Tuesday, March 21 vs. Ottawa, 7 pm

Thursday, March 23 vs. Montreal, 7 pm

Saturday, March 25 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 pm

Sunday, March 26 @ Carolina, 5 pm

Tuesday, March 28 vs. Nashville, 7 pm

Thursday, March 30 vs. Columbus, 7 pm

APRIL

Saturday, April 1 @ Pittsburgh, 3 pm

Sunday, April 2 @ St. Louis, 2:30 pm

Thursday, April 6 vs. Toronto, 7 pm

Saturday, April 8 vs. New Jersey, 7 pm

Sunday, April 9 @ Philadelphia, 6 pm

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Washington, 7 pm

Thursday, April 13 @ Montreal, 7 pm