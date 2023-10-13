Bruins announce franchise's All-Centennial Team

BOSTON -- After the festivities got underway ahead of Wednesday night's opener, the Bruins' centennial celebration continued Thursday night at the franchise's Centennial Gala at the Fairmount Copley Plaze. It was at that big bash that the Bruins announced their All-Centennial Team, which features 'the most legendary players in franchise history."

The team was constructed and voted on by a committee of media members and hockey historians, the same group that came up with the Bruins' Historic 100 list last month. The committee whittled that list down to 20 players, comprised of 12 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies.

FORWARDS

Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron. Richard T Gagnon / Getty Images

Patrice Bergeron: Was there any doubt Bergeron would be on the team? He retired over the summer after a 19-year career -- all in Boston -- where he was a key piece to the team's Stanley Cup champion team in 2011 and won an NHL-record six Selke Trophies. Bergeron ranks third in Bruins history in goals, points, and games played, and fourth in assists.

Johnny Bucyk: "Chief" is Boston's all-time leader in goals and second in games played, assists, and points. He won titles with the Bruins in 1970 and 1972, and his No. 9 hangs above the ice at TD Garden.

Wayne Cashman: A two-time Cup champion, Cashman ranks sixth in B's history in games played and is 10th in goals.

Bill Cowley: Cowley led the Bruins to titles in 1939 and 1941, and was the league's MVP in 1941 and 1943.

Phil Esposito: The reason No. 7 hangs above the Garden ice, Espo led the NHL in goals for six straight seasons from 1969-75. He won two MVPs and two Stanley Cups, and ranks second in Bruins history in goals scored.

David Krejci: Krejci was one of the best playmakers in B's history, and retired over the summer ranking fifth in games played and assists and ninth in points. He was the NHL's points leader during the playoffs in 2011 and 2013.

Brad Marchand: Boston's newest captain is a four-time All-Star and ranks sixth in goals, seventh in points, and eighth in games played in Bruins history. He is tied with Bergeron for second in franchise history in career playoff points, trailing only Ray Bourque.

Rick Middleton: Played for Boston from 1976-88 and ranks fourth in goals, eighth in assists, and 10th in games played. Middleton's No. 16 was retired in 2018.

Cam Neely: He'd rank even higher in franchise history if knee issues didn't cut his career short. Still, Neely ranks seventh in goals and is still the B's leader in playoff goals, sitting two ahead of Marchand. The Hall of Famer's No. 8 hangs the rafters.

Terry O'Reilly: Captain of the team from 1983-85, O'Reilly ranks ninth in games played, 10th in assists, and 12th in points. He's also Boston's all-time leader in fights and his No. 24 WAS retired by the organization.

David Pastrnak: Pasta is only 27 but already ranks eighth in franchise history in goals scored.

Milt Schmidt: The Hall of Famer led the Bruins to Cup titles in 1939 and 1941 and was the MVP in 1951. In addition to his 16-year playing career, Schmidt also spent time as coach and general manager of the Bruins, and his No. 15 hangs up in the rafters.

DEFENSEMEN

Bobby Orr scores the Stanley Cup-winning goal against the St. Louis Blues at Boston Garden on May 10, 1970. Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images

Ray Bourque: One of the best defensemen to ever lace up the skates, Bourque ranks first in Bruins history in games played, assists, and points and won five Norris Trophies as the league's best defenseman. No. 77 was the longest running captain in Bruins history, holding the "C" from 1985 until 2000.

Zdeno Chara: Big Z was the second-longest captain of the B's after Bourque, donning the "C" for all 14 seasons that he spent in Boston. Chara won the Norris with Boston in 2009 and his dominance on the blue line helped the team win the Cup in 2011. He is arguably the best free-agent signing in franchise history, changing the culture of the organization when he arrived in 2006.

Dit Clapper: Clapper started as a forward before switching to defenseman halfway through his Hall of Fame career. He was a forward for the franchise's first Stanley Cup title in 1929, scoring 41 goals, and was then on the blue line when Boston won in 1939 and 1941. He played 20 seasons for the Bruins and is the only player with three Cup titles.

Bobby Orr: The ultimate Bruin and the greatest defenseman in NHL history, Orr is up there in the discussion for greatest NHL player -- period. He won three straight MVPs and eight straight Norris Trophies, and won Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972.

Brad Park: He was the man with the tall task of replacing Orr in 1975. Park was a two-time Norris runner-up in Boston, and helped the team win back-to-back titles in 1977 and 1978.

Eddie Shore: A superstar as one of the NHL's first offensive defensemen, Shore won four MVPs and led the Bruins to the franchise's first Cup title in 1929 and won another in 1939. A seven-time All-Star (something that didn't exist until his fifth season), Shore's No. 2 was retired by the team in 1947.

GOALIES

Gerry Cheevers of the Boston Bruins circa 1980. Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images

Frank Brimsek: A two-time Vezina winner, Brimsek was in net when the Bruins won titles in 1939 and 1941. He ranks third in Bruins history in wins and was the first American goalie to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Gerry Cheevers: The man behind that amazing mask, Cheevers helped lead the B's to Cup titles in 1970 and 1972. He was undefeated in 32 consecutive starts in 1971-72, a record that still stands to this day. Cheevers held the Boston record for playoff wins until Tuukka Rask passed him in 2021. Cheevers was also head coach of the B's from 1980-85, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985.