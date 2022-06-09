Bruce Cassidy was surprised by firing since Bruins told him he'd be back at year-end meeting

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy had a year left on his contract with the Bruins and was told at his end-of-year meeting with Boston management that he would be coaching the team next year.

"Status quo" was what the B's management told Cassidy about the final year of his deal. So when Don Sweeney fired him on Monday, the move took Cassidy by surprise.

"I was under the assumption [I'd be back] and preparing for [next season]. But you're always on the clock as a coach," Cassidy said in a lengthy Zoom chat with Boston reporters on Thursday. "It did catch me by surprise and [Sweeney] explained his process. I respect what he does as a GM.

"Donny was very respectful. I don't agree with it; I want to be coach of the Boston Bruins," Cassidy added. "But I'm on to the next challenge and hopefully I can be successful."

Cassidy thanked Boston fans, Bruins players and staffers, and ownership for giving him the opportunity to coach an Original Six team for six years. Asked if he was given a raw deal, considering he had led the team to the playoffs in each of his six seasons on the Boston bench, Cassidy dismissed that notion.

"I'm not sure about that. I feel like I did my job. We can always be better," he said. "Anybody walks away at the end of the year wondering where they could do better to be the last team standing. … At the end of the day I understand the business part of it. Coaches come and go. I had an opportunity because a very good coach got let go who won a Stanley Cup."

Cassidy regrets that he wasn't able to get his name etched on the Cup with Boston. He'll never forget that the club came up just short in 2019, falling to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Cup Final at TD Garden.

"Every game before that playoff run was a terrific memory," said Cassidy. "That memory is a tough one. ... I apologize to fans of the Bruins didn't get it done in that one."

When asked about reports of his message being tuned out in the Boston dressing room, Cassidy said that he will continue to learn and grow as a coach. But he's proud of the work the did with the Bruins and all that the team accomplished during his tenure as head coach.

"I don't know if it was miscommunication. What Donny indicated to me was that the messaging was not being received, or delivered the wrong way," he explained. "You have to evolve over the years and players change. But to be frank, I'm proud of the work that I've done."

Cassidy probably won't be unemployed for long, saying that he's already spoken to "a number of teams" about a new gig.

"I want to get back to work," he said. "Hopefully it's the best fit possible for both sides. ... I want to coach as soon as possible because it's what I love to do."