Revolution players focused on next match amid Bruce Arena investigation

Revolution practice for first time since Bruce Arena placed on administrative leave

Revolution practice for first time since Bruce Arena placed on administrative leave

Revolution practice for first time since Bruce Arena placed on administrative leave

FOXBORO -- The Revolution took the training pitch Wednesday morning for the first time since head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena was placed on administrative leave.

Players were told Sunday that Arena would be away from the club for an unspecified amount of time, but were not given a reason. That was revealed Tuesday, when the club announced Arena's leave amid an ongoing investigation being conducted by Major League Soccer. The investigation is related to allegations that Arena made "insensitive and inappropriate remarks," the club announced.

Other than that, the details provided to Revolution players have been scarce.

"Honestly, I didn't know what to think about it," said New England midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye. "I still don't know what to think about it. I don't know much. I don't know any information."

While the investigation into Arena continues, Revolution players are trying to maintain a "business as usual" approach. They are gearing up for their next match Thursday night, when the Revs will host Atlas FC at Gillette Stadium in the Leagues Cup Round of 32.

"I think we have a very experienced and professional locker room. It is what it is," said midfielder Tommy McNamara. "It's not in anyone's control, whatever is going on. All we can do is continue to prepare, be professionals, and try to win the game tomorrow."

In Arena's absence, assistant coach Richie Williams will take over on the sideline for New England.