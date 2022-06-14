Brooks Koepka chastises media for asking about LIV Golf: "Y'all are throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open"

BOSTON -- With LIV Golf officially up and running in an effort to poach the sport's biggest stars away from the PGA Tour, a major disruption to the world of professional golf is underway.

Brooks Koepka is not interested in talking about it.

The four-time major champion spoke to the media at The Country Club in Brookline on Tuesday morning, and after facing a couple of questions about LIV Golf, he opted to finger-wag reporters for focusing more attention on the rival golf league than the major tournament that will be played this week.

"I think it kind of sucks, too, y'all are throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open," Koepka told the assembled media. "I mean, it's one of my favorite events, and, I don't know why you guys keep doing that. But the more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it."

Koepka -- whose brother, Chase, joined LIV Golf and played in last week's debut tournament -- voiced more displeasure with the questions when they continued to be asked.

"I mean, I haven't given it that much thought. I mean, I was -- I don't understand. I'm trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. Like I legitimately don't get it. I'm tired of the conversations, I'm tired of all this stuff," Koepka said. "Like I said, y'all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks."

A day after Phil Mickelson was peppered with questions for his decision to join the Saudi-backed league, Koepka seemingly made reference to Mickelson when continuing his answer -- though he did so without mentioning Mickelson by name.

"I actually do feel bad for him for once, because it's, I mean, it's a [crappy] situation," Koepka said. "Like, we're here to play, and you're talking about an event that happened last week."

When told that LIV events will very much be a factor in golf in the future, Koepka replied, "I know, but you can't drive a car looking in the rear-view mirror, can you?"

As for his own potential involvement with LIV, Koepka had some fun sending the golf world into a frenzy with a vague tweet last week. On Tuesday, he was asked why he hasn't left the PGA Tour.

"I mean, there's been no other option to this point, so where else are you gonna go?" he asked the reporter.

When told that LIV is now a viable alternative, Koepka said, "I mean, as of last week, that's it. And I wasn't playing last week. So I'm here, I'm here at the U.S. Open. I'm ready to play the U.S. Open."

Whether or not Koepka joins LIV Golf and swims in the many millions being offered by the new venture remains to be seen. His non-answer on Tuesday certainly leaves that door ajar.

But for now, he doesn't want to talk about it. And he would appreciate it if you didn't, either.