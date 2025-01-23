Former Brookline lifeguard and swimming coach accused of soliciting children for sex acts

BROOKLINE - A former lifeguard and swimming coach in Brookline, Massachusetts was arrested at his home on Thursday, accused of recruiting children as young as 10 years old to produce and send him child pornography.

Communicated over Snapchat

The charges were handed down by the U.S. Attorney. Video in his Brookline neighborhood showed the moment federal agents arrived to take 24-year-old Scott Cunha into custody. "A lot of cars pulled up and went in and out of the house," according to a neighbor who didn't want to be identified.

Cunha was held after an initial appearance at the Federal Courthouse where prosecutors said he communicated over Snapchat, enticing multiple children between 10 and 16 years old to send him nude images or videos of themselves, even offering payment to meet up with him and engage in sex acts.

What's troubling for the town of Brookline is that between September of 2019 and July of 2022, Cunha was employed by the town's recreation department and was a swimming coach working with children ages 6 to 18.

"We have no evidence at this time that the circumstances of this care are related to his employment. We understand this news may be concerning to our community, and our thoughts are especially with those who have been harmed," said the Town of Brookline in a statement.

"Really persistent"

Prosecutors said Cunha did meet up with at least one minor victim as he allegedly preyed on children not only in Massachusetts, but also New Jersey, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Alabama with what they said were persuasive methods. According to court documents, "Minor 2 stated that even when she would not answer Cunha's messages, he kept messaging her and asking her for images. She described him as being really persistent, every second every day. She disclosed that Cunha was very specific in his demands for photos and videos, specifying poses and acts he wanted her to do."

Cunha is being held until a later court date, and if convicted, could face up to 15 years in prison. No one answered the door at his Brookline home.

The U.S. Attorney is urging anyone who believes they may be a victim to call 617-748-3274.