Family of geese saved from Brookline rooftop

BROOKLINE — A family of geese and goslings were rescued from a condo's rooftop and relocated to a nearby pond in Brookline by the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Brookline Animal Control on Wednesday.

The ARL says rooftops serve as a perfect place to nest for geese as there's a lot of open space and no predators, but these nesting sites aren't as safe as they seem since their goslings can't fly. The goslings can potentially fall from the roof or become placed in dire straights if something were to happen to their parents, who bring them food.

A family of geese was rescued from a condo rooftop in Brookline and released at Leverett Pond on Wednesday. Animal League Rescue of Boston

Rescuers worked to capture the female goose and wrangle her goslings in a net, placing them into carriers while the male goose watched from afar. He was also captured and placed into a carrier and the family was relocated to Leverett Pond.

The geese quickly took to their new home and began looking for a new place to nest once they hit the water.