Brookline reinstates mask mandate for town buildings, public schools

BROOKLINE -- Starting on Monday, the indoor mask mandate will return to town-owned buildings in Brookline. 

With COVID cases rising across the state, the town announced Friday that masks will be required in the Library, Senior Center, and any town-owned space. This also includes all public schools.

The town said they would reaccess weekly and lift the order again when the current surge is over. 

May 22, 2022

