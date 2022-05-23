Brookline reinstates mask mandate for town buildings, public schools
BROOKLINE -- Starting on Monday, the indoor mask mandate will return to town-owned buildings in Brookline.
With COVID cases rising across the state, the town announced Friday that masks will be required in the Library, Senior Center, and any town-owned space. This also includes all public schools.
The town said they would reaccess weekly and lift the order again when the current surge is over.
